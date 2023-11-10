Villarreal announced this Friday the dismissal of José Rojo “Pacheta” as first team coach, just two months after his hiring. This is the second coach fired by the yellow entity this season, after Quique Setién from Santander.

The bourgeois coach spent 12 games in charge of Villarreal, in which he won five wins, three draws and four losses in all competitions, leaving the team on track for the round of 16 of the Europa League. However, his effectiveness is reduced if we talk only about the league championship, a tournament in which Pacheta accumulated more defeats than wins and in which he leaves the yellow team thirteenth, a position far from the fifth place achieved the previous season.

In the statement this Friday, the club thanked Pacheta for his “work, dedication, professionalism and dedication” at the head of the team. At the same time, he announced that Villarreal’s Director of Football, Miguel Ángel Tena, would take charge of Saturday’s training session, prior to facing Atlético de Madrid the next day. It is still unknown who will be Pacheta’s replacement as first team coach, although one of the names that is beginning to be strongly suggested for the position is Marcelino García Toral.

