ONCE DEL VILLARREAL

Emery repeats the Ipurúa formula and bet on Bacca instead of Alcacer. Who is indisputable is Gerard Moreno, which will gallop starting from the right. Under sticks he will play, as expected, Asenjo (Rulli is low due to a cleft in her jaw); While Mario Gaspar will not be on the right side: Foyth wins the award of ownership.

Villarreal lineup: Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Funes Mori, Pedraza; Capoue, Trigueros, Parejo: Gerard Moreno, Bacca and Chukwueze.