Saturday, January 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Villarreal defeats Real Madrid in the Spanish League, see the goals

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid

The whites are still on the lookout for first place in the Spanish League.

villarreal defeat at this time 2-1 to Real Madrid, on date 16 of the Spanish League. The match is played at the La Cerámica stadium.

See also  MotoGP | Bastianini: "I have to find the feeling on the front"

Yeremy Pino, two minutes into the second half, put the local team ahead after a good first stage.

Karim Benzema equalized at 60, from a penalty, after a handball by Argentine Juan Foyth detected and reviewed by VAR.

Three minutes later, Gerard Moreno put the locals ahead again, also from the penalty spot and also as a result of a handball in the area, this time by the Austrian David Alaba.

Villarreal and Real Madrid resolved the first 45 minutes of the match against them at La Cerámica goalless on matchday sixteen of LaLiga Santander.

Villarreal was slightly superior in play against a Real Madrid who had a hard time getting into play against the brilliant local team, although both teams had similar chances to score but between the lack of attacking success and the good defensive work and the goalkeeper the marker did not move in a good first half of football.

SPORTS
with Efe

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Villarreal #defeats #Real #Madrid #Spanish #League #goals

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Million Day extraction today 7 January 2023: live winning numbers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result