Villarreal defeats Real Madrid in the Spanish League, see the goals

villarreal defeat at this time 2-1 to Real Madrid, on date 16 of the Spanish League. The match is played at the La Cerámica stadium.

Yeremy Pino, two minutes into the second half, put the local team ahead after a good first stage.

Karim Benzema equalized at 60, from a penalty, after a handball by Argentine Juan Foyth detected and reviewed by VAR.

Three minutes later, Gerard Moreno put the locals ahead again, also from the penalty spot and also as a result of a handball in the area, this time by the Austrian David Alaba.

Villarreal and Real Madrid resolved the first 45 minutes of the match against them at La Cerámica goalless on matchday sixteen of LaLiga Santander.

Villarreal was slightly superior in play against a Real Madrid who had a hard time getting into play against the brilliant local team, although both teams had similar chances to score but between the lack of attacking success and the good defensive work and the goalkeeper the marker did not move in a good first half of football.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news