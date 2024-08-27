ALEXIS VEGA COULD GO TO EUROPE!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

…

An important club in Spain has its eyes set on the Toluca striker.

Has the offer arrived in Toluca yet? 🤔

🔴 HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS ▶️ https://t.co/EhGpsRaCdl pic.twitter.com/TadMYXKmOL

— W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) August 26, 2024