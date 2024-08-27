His time at Chivas was terrifying and Alexis Vega himself has confirmed that he was tempted by all the attractions that Guadalajara has, a fact that led him to give more off the field than on it. That being the case, the Mexican left the flock through the back door in order to return to his origins with Toluca, where both physically and technically, and even in the discipline factor, he has been up to the challenge, to such an extent that he has options to be able to leave for Europe.
W Deportes reports that Villarreal of the Spanish LaLiga has its sights on the Mexican as a possible signing at the end of this summer. The Iberian club has been keeping an eye on what Vega has done throughout 2024, that is, since he returned to Toluca and the reality is that the numbers in terms of goals and assists, as well as the sensations he leaves on the field, showing his best physical form in a long time make him a viable target.
The source reports that there is no offer at the moment, only interest, so the club is analyzing whether it is opportune to seek the Mexican’s signature this summer in the hours that remain of the market or wait until winter, which is a fact, Alexis’ price is viable, since Toluca is willing to let him go to Europe for no more than 5 million dollars.
