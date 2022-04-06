A goal from Danjuma is decisive in the victory over the Germans. Void in the 1st half, the Bavarians react in the second half without finding a draw. Evil Lewandowski

Villarreal does not stop. After eliminating Juve going to win 3-1 in Turin in the second leg of the second round, he also puts Bayern in great difficulty, which in six days at Allianz will have to work hard to overturn the 0-1 collected tonight at the Estadio de the Ceramics in the first leg of the quarters. Game dominated by the Yellow Submarine in the first half, scoring with Danjuba after 8 ‘and with the Germans never dangerous. In the second half, chances on both sides, the most sensational for Gerard Moreno: post from the edge and ball wide from halfway to empty net after a clumsy return from Neuer. Result that basically goes close to Emery’s team.

first half – Bayern start with 4-4-2 offensive, with Musiala next to Kimmich and Davies returning after a very long absence (he hadn’t played since December 17). Emery also offers the same module. The Bavarians start aggressive but Villarreal passes in the 8th minute: from the right ball in the middle of Lo Celso, right of Parejo that Danjuma (6th goal in 9 Champions League matches) corrects in the net from two steps. Bayern tries to react but Villarreal always puts the opposing defense in trouble when attacking. At 21 ‘it is a great closure of Albiol in the area to stop a dangerous incursion by Gnabry. The defense of the yellow leaves no room and the Germans are unable to create opportunities. Indeed, it is still the Yellow Submarine that becomes dangerous, with Pavard saving a corner on Gerard Moreno at half an hour. At 41 ‘comes the doubling: Coquelin’s cross shot that Neuer judges badly and ends in goal. Villarreal rejoices but Var cancels for offside the author of the goal. Nagelsmann breathes a sigh of relief but his Bayern are in obvious difficulty. In the recovery it is a Capoue percussion that frightens the Bavarians, with Pavard closing in the corner. We go to the break at 1-0 with zero shots on goal by the guests. Lewandowski has not reached a single playable ball. See also Rooney in the storm: with iron studs to hurt opponents

recovery – The first chance (also the first ever for the Germans) is from Bayern with a diagonal from Gnabry that Muller (in suspected offside position) is unable to correct on the net. But in the 53rd minute Villarreal touched the 2-0 with a great left by Gerard Moreno from the edge that was printed on the post to the right of Neuer. It is then Davies who saves on Moreno himself in a small area. It is then up to Rulli to anticipate Lewa in a small area but on the overturning in front of Pedraza, as soon as he enters for Coquelin, he does not find the door for nothing. It is then Neuer who clumsily misses a postponement but Moreno from midfield fails to hit the unguarded goal. Nagelsmann puts Sanè and Goretzka for Muller and Gnabry, the rhythms rise and Bayern are now playing and putting pressure on the Spanish defense. See also Champions League: these are the top scorers in history

At 66 ‘it is Davies who commits Rulli. He goes from one side to the other without breathing back. And so it is still Danjuma who finds himself on the ball of the 2-0 but he cincischia and his shot is blocked by the defense. Bayern presses but with 3 ‘from the end on the counterattack it is Pedraza who devours the 2-0: Lo Celso’s flywheel who clears him only in front of Neuer, but the substitute badly escapes. It ends 1-0. Another Emery masterpiece.

April 6, 2022 (change April 6, 2022 | 23:10)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Villarreal #continues #amaze #Europe #Juve #knock #Bayern