Villarreal and Celta face each other in a new day of LaLiga Santander. Coudet’s men showed thanks to Brais Méndez that they want to continue believing that playing in Europe is possible. Fate has wanted one of those who are involved in the fight to be measured precisely four days from the end. Villarreal have their mind set on the Europa League. Not in qualifying, but in competition. This Thursday, in fact, he has disputed the return of the semifinals. The spent bullets require Unai Emery to make rotations so as not to melt the leads definitively. Still, he knows he must win if he doesn’t want to get into trouble. Or, at least, tie and get rid of a rival. It will be a great game at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Schedule: what time is Villarreal-Celta de LaLiga Santander?

Villarreal-Celta from matchday 35 of LaLiga Santander It will be played on Sunday, May 9, 2021, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Television: how to watch Villarreal-Celta from LaLiga Santander live on TV?

Villarreal-Celta from matchday 35 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + pay channel, also present on other platforms such as Orange TV or Mitele Plus.

Internet: how to follow Villarreal-Celta of LaLiga Santander online?

Villarreal-Celta can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the pikes for Biwenger.

LaLiga Santander standings

See the full classification.