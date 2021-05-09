VILLARREAL

The largest town in Europe

Villarreal can make Vila-real the largest town in Europe. A town that on Friday was the smile of the 51,293 inhabitants. The night was a party. And the 26th may be the happiest day in the town. The challenge will be to become the smallest population on the continent to win a title. To do this, he must beat a historic man like Manchester United. Before, two teams such as Monaco (30,000 inhabitants) and Bastia (43,000) managed to play a final. But they both lost the final. Monaco, the Champions League, in 2004, against Porto; and the Recopa, in 1992, against Werder Bremen. Bastia, the 1978 UEFA Cup, against PSV.