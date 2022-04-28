In football everything is possible. In this edition of the Champions League we have seen Real Madrid come from behind against PSG, lift a 0-3 at home in the final minutes, we have even seen Villarreal beat Bayern Munich against all odds, but can they get past Liverpool?
The game we saw yesterday, probably together with Manchester City – Real Madrid was the best of the season. Liverpool gave quite an authentic recital. Those of Klopp took out the roller and left the yellow submarine without any chance. Even a player like Parejo, who has a very high percentage of reliability in passing, was wiped out.
The one from Coslada could not give the clarity that he always gives to the game and it is something more than fundamental for Villarreal. Pau Torres spoke at the end of the game and made it clear that the feelings with which they leave is to be in the tie. Liverpool still have to go through La Cerámica. Villarreal at home is transformed and looks like another team, we saw how Bayern could easily get 3-0 but bad luck meant that they had to certify their pass in Munich.
The options for the yellows go through the recovery of Gerard Moreno, if the Spanish striker is not there, they will have a very difficult time passing. Even being in shape, they will have to play the game of their lives to be able to be in the Champions League final.
