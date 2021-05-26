Manchester United lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, May 26, in Gdansk, Poland. After the first half, the Spanish club was ahead. The goal was scored by Gerard Moreno. In the second half of the game, the Red Devils won back with the efforts of Edinson Cavani, but they could not achieve more. The game went into overtime.

In extra time, the teams could not distinguish themselves, and in the penalty shootout the Spaniards were stronger – 11:10. Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea missed the decisive 11-meter shot.

Manchester United have already won the Europa League. This happened for the first time in 2017. Villarreal have never won a title before.