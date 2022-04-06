Villarreal beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League with this goal, video

A goal by Arnaut Danjuma after 8 minutes of play puts Villarreal ahead in the tie against Bayern Munich, after a game in which he had more chances than the German team and which ended with a shorter victory than he deserved, but he still has the dream of reaching the semi-final, which must be won in the second leg in Germany.

The first half was completely controlled by Villarreal, who gripped the rival’s key men, giving neither Lewandowski nor Müller options, and in which they did not experience dangerous situations, while the few approaches on goal ran by account of Unai Emery’s men In the second half, Bayern came out determined to improve and played closer to Rulli’s goal.

He did it, but without depth against a Villarreal that found gaps on the counterattack, but without being successful in the clear chances he had to score a second goal.

EFE