Villarreal beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League with this goal, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Bayern Munich
Champions League quarter-final first leg.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 06, 2022, 04:12 PM
A goal by Arnaut Danjuma after 8 minutes of play puts Villarreal ahead in the tie against Bayern Munich, after a game in which he had more chances than the German team and which ended with a shorter victory than he deserved, but he still has the dream of reaching the semi-final, which must be won in the second leg in Germany.
The first half was completely controlled by Villarreal, who gripped the rival’s key men, giving neither Lewandowski nor Müller options, and in which they did not experience dangerous situations, while the few approaches on goal ran by account of Unai Emery’s men In the second half, Bayern came out determined to improve and played closer to Rulli’s goal.
It may interest you: (Chelsea vs. Real Madrid: Benzema puts the whites close to the semifinals)
He did it, but without depth against a Villarreal that found gaps on the counterattack, but without being successful in the clear chances he had to score a second goal.
EFE
April 06, 2022, 04:12 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Villarreal #beat #Bayern #Munich #Champions #League #goal #video
Leave a Reply