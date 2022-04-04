A new week begins, and with it, the return of the highest European competition, the Champions League, is coming. This competition is finally back in which we are in the quarterfinals and there are already eight teams left, eight teams that will give their lives on the field with the aim of becoming European champions. One of these matches in the first leg of the quarterfinals is Villarreal – Bayern Munich. Here is all the information you need.
When is Villarreal – Bayern Munich? The meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain (in Mexico it will be 2:00 p.m. and in Argentina at 4:00 p.m.
Where will Villarreal – Bayern Munich be played? The match corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica with a capacity for 23,500 spectators.
On which TV channel is Villarreal – Bayern Munich broadcast? In Spain you can enjoy the match through Movistar + Champions League, Movistar Champions League 1 and Movistar Champions League 8. In Argentina with ESPN 3, in the United States on Fubo TV and in Mexico on HBO Max
In Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and the rest of the South American countries you can follow it on ESPN Sur and on ESPN Colombia
Villarreal: Rulli; Pedraza, Pau Torres, Albiol, Juan Foyth; Yeremy, Lo Celso, Parejo, Chukwueze; Danjuma, Gerard Moreno.
Bayern Munich: Neuer; Lucas Hernandez, Sule, Upamecano, Pavard; Goretzka, Kimich; Sané, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski.
#Villarreal #Bayern #Munich #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #lineups
Leave a Reply