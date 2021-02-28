LaLiga enters matchday 25, which will be loaded with great games. The appointment begins on Friday with one of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey: Levante-Athletic. They will face each other next week in the return of the round. Eibar-Huesca as a true final to avoid relegation is the opening act for one of the matches of the day: Sevilla-Barcelona. Another final travels to the 18:30 shift, where Alavés and Osasua will meet. Saturday closes with the always vibrant Getafe-Valencia. On Sunday duels of contrasts: Celta-Valladolid, Cádiz-Betis and Granada-Elche. To close, a delicatessen: Villarreal-Atlético. On this occasion, on Monday he stays with another renowned match: Real Madrid-Real Sociedad.

Schedule: what time is Villarreal-Atlético de LaLiga Santander?

The Villarreal-Atlético of the 25th day of LaLiga Santander will be played on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Villarreal-Atlético from matchday 25 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Villarreal-Atlético can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute.

