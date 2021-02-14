Asenjo: He couldn’t do anything at 0-1. In the second goal for Betis, he was left half at the start. Before, he made a good save for Guarded and avoided the 0-3 with his feet. Lights and shadows.

Pain: It was the novelty in the eleven after overcoming his injury. He had to dance with the ugliest, with Canales and with the mobility of Fekir and Ruibal. He was also not attentive to the Sevillian team’s first goal. He left a quality detail after throwing a pipe at Loren. He died in the Betis area.

Albiol: He caught him out of position 0-1 and extended the ball head to Fekir. He also appeared in the photo of the second goal for Betis. He suffered more than necessary.

Pau Torres: He lost the battle to Fekir in the goal that opened the scoring. Inaccurate in some pass, in the exit of the ball. He covered a dangerous shot from Betis with his body. A bad clearance left the ball in front of Canales that almost cost him the third.

Pedraza: It was one of Emery’s first changes. He suffered with Ruibal and with Canales, who made a cutout for him to frame. He could hardly appear in attack.

Foyth: Of more less. He started giving security and departure to Villarreal, with a couple of rides in which he surpassed lines. He lost gas as the minutes passed.

Equal: Weird that the Madrilenian is so failed. He had three losses that caused clear counterattacks from Betis. Still, he did not hide. When Villarreal’s thermometer is not right, it shows.

Baena: He came out to reinforce the center of the field. He filtered a good pass to Alcácer in the first half. Then he disappeared and Emery changed him.

Gerard: It took 49 minutes to shoot on goal. But little by little, he put the team on his back and was Villarreal’s most dangerous. He did not tremble on the penalty and almost equalized with a shot from the edge. Joel made a stop to him. He already has 13 goals in the league.

Alcacer: He caused the 1-2 penalty with his attempt to knock his head off. He worked to make a living, but it cost him a lot.

Moi Gomez: Little to contribute from the left. Without spark, he had to work more than necessary to reinforce the center of the field.

Emery’s changes

Stupiñán: He tried to give Villarreal depth on his side. He caused a couple of corners and lived in the opposite field.

Raba: He sent a ball to the clouds that was left in the front. Then, he tried to associate and bring joy to the game of the yellow team.

Bacca: Unnoticed and lost among the central Betis.

Fer Child: It came out in ’87. No time

Jaume Costa: It came out in ’87. No time.