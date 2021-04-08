Rulli: Superb under the sticks, hesitant on the starts. With regard to stops, he had two worthwhile interventions, one after a shot by Majer that bounced off Albiol and the other after a long and crossed shot from Gvardiol. However, he took too much risk when leaving the goal, in fact in the goal disallowed to the Croats, he had missed the start.

Foyth: With great confidence to project himself in the rival field, he served a great low center to Gerard that he did not materialize by the hair. On a defensive level he was comfortable since there were hardly any counterattacks and he was always well placed in static.

Albiol: Without being in too much trouble, he passed a placid night.



Pau Torres: Almost on the goal line he cleared a set piece action that the yellow defense could not clear. He was very intelligent in the goal annulled the locals by taking a step forward at the right moment and forcing the offside.

Pedraza: Together with Gerard, the AS of the party. He did not hesitate to influence on the left wing and in fact the first shot from the yellows was his, but Livakovic saved in two halves. Again the rival goal deprived him of the goal with a stop with his leg when the side crossed a shot after a great pass from Parejo. Finally he did not score but left a meeting plagued with overflows in attack and defensive security behind that led him to be Gerard Moreno’s best squire.

Capoue: With his entire team focused on attack, he kept the Croats’ counterattacks at bay, he only missed once and despite the fact that the action ended in a goal, a local player was offside.



Equal: With more arrival to the rival field than other appointments, his participation from the front of the area was decisive. Pedraza was served with a goal pass that the winger did not convert by a miracle and set pieces put a perfect low center to Gerard, but he was not fine to finish off either.

Trigueros: Very mobile in the rival field, today he failed to connect excessively with the forwards and was somewhat imprecise in the deep passes. In any case, he continued his team’s plays and tried his luck from afar, but the goalkeeper stopped his attempts twice.

Gerard Moreno: The ACE of the party once again. Gerard Moreno seldom gives three chances and after not seeing the door in his first two shots he did not forgive by shooting and scoring the penalty. Before he hooked a ball inside the area, but sent it to the clouds and later finished off toe on one occasion that he left touching the right post.

Chukweze: Unsuccessful in the overflow, he barely managed to dribble past his defenders despite repeated attempts. He was substituted in 70 ‘.

Bacca: With little prominence, he could not finish between the three suits in the minutes he was on the green. He was substituted at halftime.

Changes

Paco Alcacer: His entrance gave some oxygen to the yellows, who never found Bacca. He had a dangerous chance with a low shot but he crossed it too far and went out. He combined very well with Samu an action that did not become a goal for touching ‘in extremis’ in a rival defender.

Moi Gomez: Emery brought him onto the pitch for Samu to have more possession and that was just what Moi brought, albeit always flat.

Rubén Peña: SC