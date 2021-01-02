Asenjo: There was little he could do in Sergio León’s shot. The rest he solved with authority. A couple of exits at the top stand out and especially the stop in Coke’s lack in which he saves his team.

Pain: Fast and nervous. You must calm down, you have two months to go and you must regain your calm. He has plenty of quality to establish himself on that right wing after Mario’s injury.

Albiol: Safe when cutting and clearing, tighter when getting the ball played and when having to run backwards.

Pau: Sergio León’s goal catches him a little out of place, it’s the only mismatch. The rest, well and safe in the court, clearly when taking the ball. Suffering with the careers of Roger or Morales.

Pedraza: From less to more. Strong and dangerous in the first part. His goal assist is the best of the game. In the second part, more tired, less appeared.

Equal: Much better in his position than as a defensive midfielder. The closer the area is, the more dangerous it is. He had the third goal, but decided to assist rather than finish.

Trigueros: Of the best. When the team recovers the ball and is close to the area it is the one that handles and generates. The second part was more tired, it shone less.

Moi Gomez: He began playing trivot, which takes him away from the area and makes him have more wear. At times he was good and in danger with the ball. Tired was replaced.

Pine tree: In the first twenty minutes he was one of the best. Overflow, danger and impudence. He left the field before the need to balance the team in the second half.

Gerard: Very marked and with few spaces. But despite this, he was able to score and generate a lot of danger. It is always vital.

Child: Very active in the first minutes, with a good goal. As Pino left the field in the readjustments of the second half.

Emery’s changes

Chukwueze: For minutes was the key. He came out in the second part and he was seen as usual. Fast, dangerous and unbalancing.

Stupiñán: He came out to balance the left wing but failed to do so. It was difficult for him to get into the game and he was distracted by Levante’s goal. It was noted that he is out of rhythm due to his injuries.

Coast: His departure was key, as he balanced the team with work and security. He went out to give air to the team.

Foyth: He went out to give air to the center of the field to the middle part. Worker, although it is difficult for him to get the ball out.