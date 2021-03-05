Asenjo: He hardly had a job. In the first part, Kang In tested him with a shot to the hands. In the second half, in the siege of Valencia in a few minutes, he could not do anything in the shot of Wass to the crossbar. He conceded two goals almost without realizing it.

Foyth: He is becoming more and more comfortable in the right-back position. Despite being a patch, the Argentine complies. Gayà looked for his back on some occasion, but he complied with a note. In addition, he stole a golden ball from Racic that almost sentenced the game.

Albiol: Good game from the Villarreal captain. Attentive to the cut, it was a wall for Valencia. Only Maxi, in a header, won a duel. Valencia’s comeback overshadowed a complete clash.

Pau: Serious loss in Valencia’s second goal when it had barely been complicated in the match. He takes several duels away from his best version.

Stupiñán: He only played half time. He did not have much prominence, neither in defense nor in attack. Pedraza intervened much more.

Chukwueze: It was not like the day of Atlético, but whenever it appears things happen. Against Valencia, he had to be used in defense more than necessary. He was not brilliant in attack, but he excelled in work.

Capoue: It gave balance to the Villarreal game, as always. He was not very involved in the game, but he did excel in his presence. He had a good chance from the front, but he shot too wide.

Equal: On his return home, he proved that he never wrinkles. It went from less to more and ended up giving the Submarine fluidity. In the 3rd minute, he had a good chance to score from outside the area, but his shot went high.

Moi Gomez: His match was marked by the penalty he did to Maxi, indicated by the VAR. The entry to the Uruguayan cost Villarreal the victory.

Gerard: He is always the best of Villarreal. He caused the 0-1 penalty, scored it and made it 0-2 after good control and a shot from Cillessen. He also assisted Bacca in the last of the match.

Alcacer: He returned to eleven after his physical problems, but only endured half time. He was substituted and was seen with ice in the stands. He was able to sentence the crash and score the 0-2, but he ran into Cillessen in a heads-up.

Emery’s changes

Pedraza: He entered the break. Wass won his back in the shot that went to the crossbar. Then he tested Cillessen in a shot.

Trigueros: Key in the pass. He assisted Gerard to make it 0-2. It brought clarity to the game.

Jaume Costa: He was able to beat Guedes more at 2-1. He let him shoot and gave the Portuguese a lot of room for maneuver.

Bacca: Despite leaving in the last minutes, he had a chance that Cillessen took him out.