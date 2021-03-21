Asenjo: You have to shoot him several times to knock him down. He endured Villarreal with two good saves with 1-0, one of them to Negredo after a great header. In the Cádiz goal, he stopped Fali’s first shot, but the rebound fell to Alex and he couldn’t do anything.

Mario Gaspar: He returned to eleven three months after his injury. I had already had minutes, but no start. The captain focused on defending and barely got up. But their presence gives peace of mind. In one of his few internships, he almost scored with a dry shot.

Albiol: He didn’t have a lot of work, but he solved it well. He masterfully went ahead of Sobrino to avoid his shot. Then it shrunk well.

Funes Mori: He repeated ownership due to the loss of Pau Torres. It happened like Albiol, he had a more or less quiet game. He took a center with danger from Cádiz well.

Stupiñán: It goes to more. The winger had a good game, especially when he appeared in attack. In defense, he was not very active and decided to join.

Foyth: The Wild Card of the Submarine. On this occasion, he acted as a pivot for the loss of Capoue. The Argentine fulfilled in defensive work and showed his vision with a good pass to Gerard that ended in 0-2.

Equal: He was the protagonist of the first action of the match after a shot that hit Jonsson’s arm and ended in a penalty. He lacked carrying the team’s game with a little more weight.

Trigueros: He does everything well and with meaning, especially when he throws the team and gives fluidity to the game. He gave Bacca a golden assist that nearly ended in a goal.

Gerard: Another goal and a new assist for the collection. On gray days, it is there too. He did not miss from eleven meters and nailed the penalty in the squad. Then, he gave the 2-0 to Bacca after a good control. He almost scored the third after a good individual move. It ended with discomfort in the back of the thigh and set off the alarms before leaving with the Selection.

Bacca: He deserved the goal for his insistence. They annulled him a goal for offside, he finished off with his head off the crossbar, missed a heads-up against Ledesma and rounded off a good game with the award goal. Gerard gave it to him. The Colombian goes to more.

Chukwueze: While the gasoline lasted, it was one of the best. He has regained his speed and overflow. He searched again and again for Espino. He was in almost all of Villarreal’s attack actions.

Emery’s changes

Alcacer: It came out in ’73. He did not appear much in the game, but he came close to stealing Ledesma’s wallet in a departure from the Cádiz goal.

Moi Gomez: His absence in the eleven was one of Emery’s surprises. It was difficult for him to connect to the party.

Yeremi: Emery keeps giving him minutes. He played ten plus the discount. He tried it with a good individual action. He was the protagonist of the last action in which Cádiz requested a penalty for hands.

Pedraza: It came out in 89 ‘as a replacement for Gerard. No time.