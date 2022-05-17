Villarreal CF needs to win so as not to depend on what Athletic Club does on the last day and qualify for the Conference League next season. the castellonenses they should beat Futbol Club Barcelona at the Camp Nou, since if they don’t, a victory or a draw for Athletic in Seville, with Villarreal already defeated, would leave the yellow team out of that seventh place.

The bad thing, for the yellow team and for Emery, is that the Camp Nou is not the best place to play some weight. A) Yes, the team has gone thirteen seasons without winning to Barcelona at home, since the last time he did it, the Castellón team won by one goal to two in the 07-08 season, that of the runner-up.

After that victory, Barcelona’s is the worst field for Villarreal, since of thirteen games, eleven are local wins and two draws. A streak of results with thirty-eight goals against and only twelve goals for, which represents some of the most negative records in this chapter.

It is true that the first Villarreal won in his first two visits to the Blaugrana fiefdom, but from those two victories, only the victory of the 07-08 season is counted. Thus, in the twenty-four matches in the history of Villarreal in Barcelona, ​​his records are divided into three Copa del Rey matches and twenty-one League matches; in which three wins, four draws and seventeen losses have been achieved. It should be noted, that only in the field of Real Madrid have fewer league games been won, in which the records are one win, six draws and sixteen losses.

While in the case of Unai Emery, his matches at the Blaugrana fiefdom are also among the worst that the coach has. And it is that the technician has visited the Camp Nou thirteen times, in which he has never won. Losing on his visit to Almería, five times to Valencia, four visits to Sevilla, and one visit to Spartak Moscow, PSG and Villarreal.

Thirteen defeats in which he has conceded forty-two goals and has only scored ten goals, the last game being a four-nil defeat against Villarreal.