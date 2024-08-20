Madrid (Reuters)

Atletico Madrid twice fought back to claim a point from a thrilling 2-2 draw at Villarreal in their opening La Liga game of the season. Striker Arnaud Danjuma gave the home side the lead with a close-range strike in the 18th minute but Atletico quickly responded with a Marcos Llorente strike on the counter-attack two minutes later.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak failed to clear a cross in the 37th minute, and his mistake allowed the ball to bounce off the back of Atletico captain Koke and into the net.

Striker Alexander Sorloth, making his Atletico debut after a stellar season with Villarreal as the team’s top scorer, scored the equaliser with a powerful header in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time following a cross from Pablo Barrios from the right touchline.

In the high summer temperatures of La Ceramica on Spain’s east coast, both teams took it easier in the second half, and the match lost its early high tempo.

Neither team had a shot on target in the second half, with Villarreal substitute Nicolas Pepe having the best chance with a free kick that hit the bar in the 82nd minute.

It was a lacklustre start for Argentine striker Julian Alvarez, who came on as a substitute for the last 15 minutes but had little time to show why Atletico paid Manchester City more than 75 million euros ($83.15 million) for his services.

Atletico will play their first home game next Sunday against last season’s surprise package Girona, while Villarreal will play their second game of the season against Sevilla next Friday.