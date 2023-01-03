Pablo Vázquez’s goal makes a Cartagena dream that after the break resigns itself to the exhibition of the yellows
Villarreal resolved their pass to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in just ten minutes in a match in which Cartagena enjoyed and made their people enjoy in the first period and suffered greatly after the break, when the current semifinalist of the Champions League pressed the accelerator and harshly punished Luis Carrión’s men
