UEFA has just announced the distribution of tickets for the Europa League final which will be held in Gdansk (Poland), on May 26. This final would be played at the Arena Gdansk Stadium, which seats 43,615 spectators, but given the situation we are experiencing with the pandemic, only 25% of said capacity could be used. Therefore, that capacity becomes 9,500 spectators, that would be distributed in: 2000 tickets for each team, 2000 for the general public, leaving the rest for UEFA.

The clubs will decide how to distribute the 2,000 seats that belong to them. Villarreal would have 2000 entries, for a social mass of almost 20,000 subscribers. A complicated cast, since to reach this final, it would be the first in history.

Tickets are priced from 40 to 130 euros, to which is added that the Polish authorities will require PCR test or vaccination certificate for access to the country and the field.