Asenjo: He returned to Europe more than three years later due to a cleft jaw and did so with a clean sheet.

Foyth: It complies in any position: as central, lateral or pivot. And with note. Let’s see who gets him out of there, with Mario already recovered.

Albiol: 35 years and accumulating minutes with surprising ease. Maximum guarantee. The suspension in Eibar helped him to arrive fresh to the crash.

Funes Mori: He continues to add quality minutes after his serious muscle injury and has returned in good physical tone.

Pedraza: Tireless on the left, Emery gives him the entire lane with Trigueros getting inside. You can already say that it is a side with capital letters.

Chukwueze: Always electric, sometimes it is overly decorated. However, the first goal was born from his boots and it always generates a sense of danger. It seems somewhat stagnant.

Capoue: Player with a physique made for these European matches. He knows his role and unleashes all the football that lies ahead. Hold the position, exit, add height … Great addition.

Equal: The one from Coslada is dosed on the field. He knows when he saves meters, he is key in the style of the team and he even pulls on his own to make fouls when they play, even if he goes through the yellow toll.

Trigueros: He starts from the left in the drawing, but offers the whole lane to the side and he moves inside. In addition, he complies with the defense office when required.

Gerard: Despite the talent that surrounds him, he is the differential player for Villarreal. No more. Double, exhibition and eliminatory resolved. Play in a tuxedo.

Bacca: The Colombian is an ideal complement for Gerard Moreno. Take advantage of his leaked balls, fight above and work on pressure.

Changes

Yeremy: Minute break for Bacca. He stood on top and looked less than when he plays with spaces and face.

Mario: Little by little he will accumulate playing time for a key part of the season.

Baena: He always contributes in his opportunities. Ideal dynamic player to give Samu a break.

Coast: He doubled the side and continues to make a hole despite the Pedraza, Pervis or Moreno. Always ready to add.

Raba: He tried to be noticed, but it is difficult for him to act as a reference.