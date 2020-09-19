Asenjo: During many phases of the match he was the mere spectator (the only one in La Cerámica), although when he had to be there, he was there and saved his own. He held the guy well and upright in a one-on-one with Inui and then reacted swiftly and correctly to a shot from the front of Exposito. Kike García beat him by far in the heads up that led to the 0-1.

Mario Gaspar: Except for the time in which Inui left, at the origin of the best chance for the Basques until Kike’s goal, the full-back performed without problems in defense and frequently joined the attack, although such tasks on the right wing fell more in Chukwueze and later in Kubo.

Raúl Albiol: It was more complicated than it should in some exit from behind. Otherwise, he controlled his zone of action. He almost scored a header in the first bars of the second half. Kike García beat him back at 0-1. He suffered a spectacular blow with the studs on the nose by Sergio Asenjo. In fact he had to be substituted to be treated in the locker room.

Pau Torres: Attentive at all times to the cut. Well placed, with temper and without complications when it comes to getting the ball out. A veteran in the body of a novice.

Pedraza: Emery convinced him to remain in the squad and the Basque lined him up as a starter despite the signing of Estupiñán. The side responded with criteria and dedication. But his appearances in attack went from more to less and he ended up leaving his place to the Ecuadorian.

Chukwueze: As ubiquitous as generally unsuccessful in the last pass and definition. He generated danger from the right lane, although he always missed his decision in the area. But their comings and goings were constant.

Equal: He is gaining weight like Emery’s voice on the grass. He did not stop giving directions to his teammates, especially the young Chukwueze, whom he was aware of at all times to carry out defensive duties. Parejo was supportive at work when closing ranks and always present to oxygenate the rest of his teammates at the exit of the ball.

Coquelin: He had made the right decision at all times until he lost the ball in the center of the field that caused the goal of Kike García. Before, even in the first half, he had seen yellow for a slap in a jump. The second half was played with a bulky bandage on his left leg, which was already hurting before the break. He was replaced in minute 58 by Vicente Iborra.

Moi Gomez: From more to less, although at all times in solidarity with the group. Very active at the start filtering passes between lines and assists. In fact, his was the center that ended up in the net after Gerard Moreno’s shot, although the goal was annulled by the VAR for offside.

Gerard Moreno: He starred in the technical gesture of the match. His 180 degree turn and subsequent shot on goal (all in just one meter) meant Villarreal’s equalizing goal. Gerard, up to that point, had been more involved in creation than in execution. Even so, the referee had already canceled a goal for offside in the first half. Recio caught him in the center of the field, for which he was booked with yellow, and Gerard ultimately released the studs to repel the forceful tackle. Neither the referee nor the VAR interpreted voluntariness in such action.

Paco Alcacer: The striker signed the goal that consummated Villarreal’s comeback, an action in which he recovered mischievously from a bad control and that rose to the scoreboard thanks to the intervention of the VAR, since in the first instance the lineman annulled him for offside . Curiously, Alcácer, in the first half, had lacked the bite that has characterized him in his career and that he demonstrated in the 2-1 play. Thus, before the break, he did not go after a divided ball that Dmitrovic arrived before by mere conviction and finished without faith one meter from the goalkeeper in an action that seemed offside but in which there was none.

They also played …

Vicente Iborra: He replaced Coquelin in the 58th minute. His appearance on the scene gave freshness to the midfield. In the last blows of the game, his physical power was a plus for Villarreal, moments in which Eibar sought a tie by hanging balls in the area.

Stupiñán: He made his debut with Villarreal in the 58th minute. He was involved in the origin of Gerard Moreno’s tying goal, although his influence in this action was limited to a past center that in the second instance ended up at Gerard’s feet. He had a chance to score, although he sent the ball out and the play, likewise, would have been canceled for offside.

Sofian: He replaced the injured Raúl Albiol in minute 77. He fulfilled with solvency, counting on the collaboration between the lines of Iborra.

Kubo: He replaced Alcácer in the 86th minute. He had time to generate a coassion on the right wing, in which he showed his quality, speed and self-confidence in one on one.

Trigueros: He entered through Chukwueze at the same time as Kubo. His entry into the game implied a tactical change from Emery, who went on to play with a drawing more similar to a 4-3-3 (with Iborra, Parejo and Trigueros in the midfield; Kubo, Gerard and Moi in attack).