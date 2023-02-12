Before the match begins, the FC Barcelona lead by Xavi Hernandez He already had his sights set on getting the three points against Villarreal by any means. The game did not look easy in the previous one. He Ceramic Stadium He dressed up because without a doubt, we were all expecting the most interesting game of the day. Xavi’s men had already gone 16 games without losing.
Every time both teams met in the past, they delivered high productions, worthy of every soccer fan, and this match would not be the exception. Xavi’s men came out to set conditions first. They managed to open the can very early in the game, at minute 18′, in what would be a spectacular play where they combined raphinha, Lewandowski and Pedro who was the finisher of the play. Next, we will analyze the performance of each of the Barça players.
Ter Stegen (7): The German’s game was good. In the few that he had, he was able to pull his team forward.
Jules Kounde (6,7): It was not one of the best games for the Frenchman, who has just played some pretty good ones. He did not take advantage of the opportunities that he had.
Ronald Araujo (8): He was imperial in defense. Had it not been for him, the team would have suffered more than it did.
Christensen (7.2): The Dane was also very good defensively. On every occasion and interaction that he had, he did so firmly and confidently.
Alex Bucket (6.8): It was not a good match for the young Balde. He usually gives good productions but it wasn’t his night.
Franck Kessie (7): He was solid in the double pivot proposed by Xavi. He calmly complied with what was expected of him.
Frenkie de Jong (7): The Dutchman returned to have another quite good production. He was very active in the transitions of the match.
Pedro (7.9): The production of the canary was very high, as almost always. He played and made them play at the pace he wanted.
Gavi (6.8): We are used to seeing good games from the youngster, however he could not shine as he usually does.
Raphinha (6,7): In the previous game he was very good, but the Brazilian could not repeat the rhythm. He left without having had a major impact on the game.
Lewandowski (7.5): The Pole was very active in the match. He had a clear mistake at the beginning of the game, but then assisted Pedri in the play for the first goal.
Ferran Torres (6.5): He did not have enough minutes to be able to calmly evaluate his performance. He did not positively impact the little he had.
Jordi Alba (6.6): The Spaniard entered almost at the end of the game and there was not much margin to be able to evaluate him correctly. However, he was supportive of his team at the start and in the correction.
