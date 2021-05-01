Diego Villares (Villalba, 1996) rose to the first team in the winter market before the economic drowning. He made his debut with Rubén de la Barrera in O Vao against Coruxo on February 7, the next game he started and since then he has not dropped out of Deportivo’s eleven. Nine consecutive games in which he has played the full 450 minutes. The youth squad is delighted, trusts his team and talks to Ace about his present and future:

How is the week going after the draw in Luanco?

It cost a little at the beginning after that draw that has complicated something for us. But then like any other week. Fighting to get to Sunday as best as possible.

And do they arrive with optimism or caution?

Optimistically. Thinking about what if the classification can be closed this weekend, perfect. And if not, with confidence to win this Sunday and then continue against Numancia.

Better not get gambling at Los Pajaritos.

Hopefully not. It would be a game and another of those finals that we are having this year. But if there is no other choice, we are prepared for it.

How much do they want to be able to play a quiet game?

Would not be bad. We have spent a few days with those finals, with that need to win, that pressure … The team needs a quiet game.

Does it weigh so much mental wear?

The league is short in games, but it is very wearisome. Being so short you lose a game and it already seems like a huge step backwards …

What does not wear him out is physically, he is seen in matches very strong, intense, constant …

I feel very well, really. Except the first week, which cost me a little more because I came from a quarantine with Fabril, very good. In two weeks it was in top condition.

The dynamics away from home are bad, but Riazor is very good, five consecutive victories …

Yes, they are two different dynamics. At home we are giving up and we hope it continues to be that way against Langreo. That invites us to optimism, but we cannot trust anything.

What does Langreo expect knowing that they no longer play anything?

I am waiting for the same rival that we meet at home, even if the field is different. A team with good ball handling that will try to dominate us.

Will the game be very different to play in Riazor and not in synthetic grass?

Lawn conditions are different, yes. Also, we are very used to Riazor and we are very happy that more people can come to the stadium. It helps us a lot.

There will be 5,000, the best entry of the season …

Yes, I have never played with so many people in the stands with Deportivo, I am excited about the amount of fans there will be.

Will jumping onto the field and seeing that atmosphere be almost a new debut for you?

Yes, you could say that it is almost like a redebut. In any case, that first game in O Vao and the first one that I played in Riazor as a starter against Guijuelo will always remain for me. It was incredible.

Playing at home with an atmosphere is motivating, but it is also a responsibility that sometimes puts pressure on you. Where it is located?

I think it is always good that there are people. In addition, our fans always support. All that makes you be more involved in the game. I think they will help us a lot.

And a game with an important loss, that of Keko. How affects?

He is a player who was marked differences and for us he was important. But I think there is enough staff and other people who can make a difference in their place as well.

Will the team change anything because of Keko’s absence?

No. We will be the Depor of always in Riazor, a team that tries to dominate the games through the ball and pressure after loss.

The last time we spoke, he just debuted on O Vao. From then until now not a minute has been lost …

For that part, delighted. After my debut I am always entering the team as a starter. I try to help the team and hope to continue to do so.

What do you think when you see the eleven with Villares starting and Borges or Uche on the bench?

At that moment you don’t notice that. You focus on the game, the rival and the teammates who are going to play. I’ve been training with the entire squad for a while and I feel like one of them. I do not give importance to that subject.

There are many fans who, looking at the year I came, already say ‘Villares and ten more’.

It always likes it, although you try to abstract yourself so it doesn’t affect you. But it is nice to be pampered, especially when you are at home.

Comparing their performance and what other teammates charge, will we have to talk with the club about an improvement in the contract for next year?

That at the end of the season and with the classification already sealed. It will be time to speak, now I am focused on what we have left.

In that future come economic strains. You were at the Fabril a couple of months ago. Do you see wood for a future quarry project as announced by the president?

I have always said that in Deportivo’s quarry there is a level to spare for many kids to reach the team. Now it seems that he is going to post for them and I think there are kids who are well trained if given the opportunity.

The icing on his year would be the goal that has been very close …

If I am missing that, my colleagues have already told me about it. I have been close these last few days and I hope to achieve it when before.

Who will you dedicate it to on Sunday?

If I mark Sunday, let’s hope so, to my parents, my family and all the people who support me

That aim is not his problem, it belongs to the whole team …

Yes, since we do not have that success in the face of the goal, we have to create more chances. You have to keep trying to generate more opportunities so that the goal comes more easily.

What else does he demand of himself besides a goal?

Keep growing at the football level. I am a midfielder, I am not obsessed with the goal. Improve the ability to reach the cuts, touch the ball, precision … Better in the facets of my game.