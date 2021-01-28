Former commissioner Villarejo will finally appear in the Investigation Commission of the ‘Kitchen case’ after the PSOE renounced its intention to veto him. The parliamentary groups agreed this Thursday to choose the lists of appearing parties proposed by the PNV, which did include the retired police, and that of the Socialists, in which he was not present but which did include the names of the former president of the Government Mariano Rajoy; the former secretary general of the PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, and those of the Interior leadership in the stage in which Jorge Fernández Díaz served as minister, among others.

This consensus solution ended the main sticking point of the Commission, which yesterday held its second session in Congress. The Socialists had received a wave of criticism from the entire parliamentary arch (from Vox to ERC) for their intention not to include him. A pressure that also forced United We Can to include Villarejo in its proposal, all despite the fact that at first they did not consider it “so urgent”, as the purple deputy Enrique Santiago, who will act as vice president of the body, assured last week.

Socialists are aware that the ex-commissioner’s statement may be controversial and raise political dust, but it is also necessary, as the opposition insisted, to clarify the details of the plot. “That Villarejo is not there is as if Vito Corleone is not going to the premiere of ‘The Godfather’,” ERC spokesman Gabriel Rufián stated while they were still negotiating the vote. Villarejo himself had challenged PSOEy Unidas Podemos the day before through a statement sent from his cell in Estremera prison, asking himself “Whose legs are shaking?”

The general secretary of the Vox group in Congress, Macarena Olona, ​​had come to threaten to record the former commissioner in jail if the veto finally went ahead. And he revealed that his party has already begun steps to collect testimony that they consider “useful, pertinent and necessary for the clarification” of the facts.