Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría and Mariano Rajoy, in the Congress of Deputies, in a file image. uly martín

The retired commissioner, José Manuel Villarejo, alleged member of the call patriotic police that during Jorge Fernández Díaz’s time at the head of the Interior Ministry he spied on the political rivals of the PP, he boasted in his private conversations of his power to pressure high-ranking officials of the Mariano Rajoy government if they did not help him get rid of the investigations judicial that, as of 2016, began to harass him. In several recordings incorporated into the summary of the Kitchen case, the judicial investigation for the alleged illegal monitoring of former treasurer Luis Bárcenas, Villarejo claims to have carried out illegal work to senior leaders of the conservative party – among them, the former vice president of the Executive, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría – and that he was going to get the message across to the Executive through Interior, without stating if it finally did.

According to one of these audios, intervened at the commissioner at his home when he was arrested in November 2017, one of the services provided was to carry out a sweep of the telephones that Sáenz de Santamaría used in Congress in 2009 when he was in the opposition. In the recording that Villarejo made of a conversation he had with the lawyer Javier Iglesias on February 16, 2017, nine months before his arrest, the policeman boasts of these works and assures that he can use it if they do not withdraw the accusations that already weighed. about him in the Little Nicholas case.

José Manuel Villarejo: There is one thing, at the request of Paco Villar.

Javier Iglesias: Who is Paco Villar?

JMV: The one who died, Rajoy’s henchman. I mean, my team goes to Congress.

JI: …

JMV: And he puts electronic equipment in and the vice president passes it on in person, uh, in 2009.

JI: Yes, yes.

JMV: I have it documented, huh. Rafa [Rafael Redondo, abogado y socio de Villarejo] And so and so, why? Because they said they were poking their joints [teléfonos] Rubalcaba [ministro del Interior en el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero entre 2006 y 2011]. […] Since we could not pass, the vice in person, uh, she picks up and passes the briefcases with another guy, you imagine it is on the news.

JI: What were the briefcases for?

JMV: To do a briefcase scan, the electronic broom to see if there were microphones. But imagine yourself on the news: the vice helps Villarejo put electronic material in Congress. The news.

JI: Sure, sure

That same day, in another conversation recorded by himself, the policeman once again boasted of his alleged participation in that episode to businessman Adrián de la Joya, charged in another piece with the Villarejo case –but also in causes such as Lezo case corruption—, and also Commissioner José Luis Olivera, who was the head of the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) of the police when it investigated the Gürtel case. A police report incorporated into the summary of the Kitchen case highlights that in that conversation Villarejo, De la Joya and Olivera plan to use part of the information that Villarejo has to “fuck the little girl” [nombre con el que se refieren a Sáenz de Santamaría], and to “agree on tranquility (…) with the minister [del Interior] and the secretary of state [de Seguridad]”From that moment, Juan Ignacio Zoido and José Antonio Nieto, respectively, after replacing Fernández Díaz and his number two, Francisco Martínez, both accused as alleged instigators of the Kitchen plot.

In that recording, the three interlocutors comment on the alleged work carried out for Sáenz de Santamaría and the help that this allegedly provided for Villarejo’s partner to enter Congress to carry out the sweeps, and the possibility of using it to pressure the Government of Rajoy by doing it. reach the then Secretary of State for Security, José Antonio Nieto. They also speak of “an image campaign” of the then right hand of Rajoy and that, he assures, was paid “with some dodgy bills”, which Villarejo supposedly keeps. In the recording, the retired commissioner does not rule out using the information that he already keeps from Operation Kitchen as a measure of pressure or “blackmail” in the event that he “gets his balls”, highlights a police report. He even refers to providing it to the press: “From the New York Times Wherever it is, well, look: the entire operation for that man, all the papers and all the evidence that Bárcenas had settled. The police were used to destroy evidence, rather than to provide it to the judge (…) when the role of the police is to provide evidence to the judge and not destroy it.

José Manuel Villarejo: Well, tomorrow you tell the Secretary [de Estado de Seguridad, José Antonio Nieto]: Hey man, come on, there is this topic and such.

José Luis Olivera: Shall I tell you about the … about the Congress?

JMV: No, no, you tell him, no, you tell him. You are worried you tell him [que] You are worried about Villarejo because someone from Podemos or whatever, so and so, is looking in Congress, so and so, and they have found control …

JLO: What did a newspaper call you …

JMV: What did a newspaper call you …

JLO: What was Rafael Redondo doing? [abogado socio de Villarejo y la persona que supuestamente entró en el Congreso] in…

JMV: What did your team do, the people on your team with a team of microphones, of control of microphones, of control of microphones, entering the Congress of …, with the help of the vice… And that you are more worried than the host … and what I was missing … […]

JLO: At the time of the PSOE.

JMV: 2009, 2010 … Paco Villar asked him through the old DAO [director adjunto operativo, número dos de la Policía Nacional] such, that please do that to him because he did not trust …

JLO: And that he didn’t bill you because he paid for it in crude oil.

JMV: That they already paid for it in crude