Villareal vs. Liverpool: live, minute by minute, Champions League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Liverpool.
Second leg of the semi-final of the tournament.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 03, 2022, 10:43 AM
Villarreal faces this Tuesday against Liverpool the enormous challenge of overcoming a 2-0 against the first leg at Anfield Road to access a Champions League final for the first time in its history, with the encouragement of having been able to leave the almighty Juventus and Bayern Munich in the account in the round of 16 and quarter-finals.
The feat you must do now to get a 3-0 or solve the pass on penalties It has nothing to do with the way in which he surpassed his two previous rivals, since he has never been in such a clear disadvantage as he is now.
Lineups:
Villarreal
Liverpool
Follow the match here.
May 03, 2022, 10:43 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Villareal #Liverpool #live #minute #minute #Champions #League
Leave a Reply