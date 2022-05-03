Villareal vs. Liverpool: live, minute by minute, Champions League

Villarreal faces this Tuesday against Liverpool the enormous challenge of overcoming a 2-0 against the first leg at Anfield Road to access a Champions League final for the first time in its history, with the encouragement of having been able to leave the almighty Juventus and Bayern Munich in the account in the round of 16 and quarter-finals.

The feat you must do now to get a 3-0 or solve the pass on penalties It has nothing to do with the way in which he surpassed his two previous rivals, since he has never been in such a clear disadvantage as he is now.

Lineups:

Villarreal

Liverpool

Follow the match here.