Villarreal faces this Tuesday against Liverpool the enormous challenge of overcoming a 2-0 against the first leg at Anfield Road to access a Champions League final for the first time in its history, with the encouragement of having been able to leave the almighty Juventus and Bayern Munich in the account in the round of 16 and quarter-finals.

The feat he must now perform to make it 3-0 or resolve the pass on penalties has nothing to do with the way in which he outplayed his two previous rivals, as he has never been so clearly at a disadvantage as he is now.

Unai Emery’s team will need to complete one of the best games in its history and qualifying would also be one of the greatest milestones in the club’s history for which it has the support of the fans that will fill the stadium to bursting.

For this match the injured Alberto Moreno and Yeremy Pino will be absent and, almost certainly Arnaut Danjuma, who has not trained this Monday, while Francis Coquelin and Gerard Moreno have, so they may be against the English team.

With this, the possible eleven would be formed by Gero Rulli as goalkeeper, with a defense made up of Juan Foyth, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres and Pervis Estupiñán, a rearguard that becomes the only line in which Emery has no doubts.

For the center of the field, Étienne Capoue and Dani Parejo will be as pivots along with Francis Coquelin or Samu Chukwueze and Gio Lo Celso. Gerard Moreno and Boulayé Dia are expected to play in attack.



Liverpool, meanwhile, travels with a more than comfortable 2-0 in their favor and after not having lost this season by two or more goals against. What’s more, he has barely yielded three games this season, all of them by the minimum and several months have passed since the last one, in the second leg of the round of 16 against Inter Milan.

Game this Tuesday at 2 in the afternoon and can be seen on Espn.

