Villareal vs. Bayern Munich live, minute by minute of the Champions League

David against Goliath, Villarreal receives the powerful Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals looking to surprise the German giant.

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ already gave a first bell by getting rid of Juventus in the round of 16 of the continental tournament (1-1, 3-0), a feat he would like to repeat against the Bavarians.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz: fan tries to attack him when he celebrates the goal, video)lineupsVillarreal

Bayern Munich

Follow the match here.

SPORTS