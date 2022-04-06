Saturday, April 9, 2022
Villareal vs. Bayern Munich live, minute by minute of the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich beat Salzburg in the Champions League.

Photo:

Christof Stache. AFP

Bayern Munich beat Salzburg in the Champions League.

The game corresponds to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the tournament.

David against Goliath, Villarreal receives the powerful Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals looking to surprise the German giant.

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ already gave a first bell by getting rid of Juventus in the round of 16 of the continental tournament (1-1, 3-0), a feat he would like to repeat against the Bavarians.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz: fan tries to attack him when he celebrates the goal, video)

Bayern Munich

Follow the match here.

SPORTS

