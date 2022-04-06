Villareal vs. Bayern Munich live, minute by minute of the Champions League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Bayern Munich beat Salzburg in the Champions League.
Christof Stache. AFP
The game corresponds to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the tournament.
April 06, 2022, 12:59 PM
David against Goliath, Villarreal receives the powerful Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals looking to surprise the German giant.
The ‘Yellow Submarine’ already gave a first bell by getting rid of Juventus in the round of 16 of the continental tournament (1-1, 3-0), a feat he would like to repeat against the Bavarians.
Bayern Munich
Follow the match here.
SPORTS
April 06, 2022, 12:59 PM
keep going down
