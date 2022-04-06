David against Goliath, Villarreal hosts the mighty Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals looking to surprise the German giant.

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ already gave a first bell by getting rid of Juventus in the round of 16 of the continental tournament (1-1, 3-0), a feat he would like to repeat against the Bavarians.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, happy with the victory: “This is the moment I was waiting for”)

What they think of teams

“We respect Bayern a lot, but we will see where we can find our strengths to overcome them,” said coach Unai Emery.



The Spanish team is somewhat shaken by their performance in recent games after three defeats in their last five league games, including last Saturday against Levante (2-0).

Seventh in the Spanish championship standings, 12 points behind the Champions League positions, Villarreal looks to Europe as a way of reacting.



“They are two completely different competitions, that (the defeat in the League) cannot affect us for tomorrow’s game”, stated goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

The ‘Yellow Submarine’ is confident in its strength in Europe, where it has not lost a tie since Unai Emery took over the reins of the team.

The game will be at 2 pm and can be seen on Esnpn 2.

Likely lineups

Villarreal: Rulli – Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza – Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo – Lo Celso, Gerard Moreno, Danjuma. Coach: Unai Emery.

Bayern Munich: Neuer – Pavard, Süle, Upamecano, Hernández – Kimmich, Goretzka – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski. Trainer: Julian Nagelsmann.

It may interest you: (Deportivo Cali achieves a categorical victory against Boca in the Copa Libertadores)