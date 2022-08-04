The return of the traditional Juventus event at the beginning of the season ends with a 2-0 in the family match with the Under 23: no full house for the expensive tickets, Allegri has rehearsed for Sassuolo

by our correspondent Fabiana Della Valle

There was no full house in the other years (due to the high cost of tickets, more than 50 euros) and not even the usual parade of cups (given that Juventus ended last season without titles) but it was still a special afternoon for the Juventus people, who returned to Villar Perosa after two years of absence due to Covid. The team, accompanied by the president Andrea Agnelli and the owner John Elkann, was welcomed by the warmth of 2,500 people (sold 2,000 tickets out of the 5 available), who came to embrace their idols. Then they enjoyed the family match with the Under 23, won 2-0 by Juve A. See also Free air tickets to visit the Museum of the Future

LOCA-LEO – Allegri took the opportunity to test the formation that could debut in Serie A with Sassuolo, at least for the most part, against the Under 23: recovered Szczesny (who plays half an hour) who had missed the last match of the American tour against Real Madrid due to adductor fatigue, Cuadrado loses, absent due to an indisposition. Without the Colombian there is Kean on the left (but he will be disqualified for the first championship) in the trident with Vlahovic and Di Maria. In midfield confirmation for Fagioli as left midfielder, with Locatelli in the direction and Zakaria on the right. In defense Bonucci-Bremer central couple, Danilo on the right and Alex Sandro on the left. Pogba, much acclaimed by the fans, is on the bench together with the other injured players (including Chiesa), the only one absent is Aké. Juve immediately opened the scoring in the 3 ‘with a goal from Locatelli’s right flat. Always doubling in the first half with Bonucci in the lead, to whom the audience sings “Bring us the Scudetto”. See also Isco leaves Madrid to reinforce a direct rival in the summer

INVASION – The swirl of changes begins before the break: in addition to Perin, Gatti and Soulé enter for Bonucci (who on leaving gave his shirt to Furino, present on the sideline), and Fagioli, then Rovella and Pellegrini for Zakaria and Alex Sandro, with Rovella going to be a director and Locatelli moved to the left half-winger. Vlahovic looks for the goal but does not find it and complains about a hand ball in the area not whistled, Di Maria tries to dig but without success. All this while the first drops of rain begin to fall. In the second half there is also space for Rugani and for the debut of Rabiot, absent in America for personal reasons, as well as many young people. After just 4 ‘there is the canonical invasion of the field: the stampede of the players begins and the face with shirts and selfies. The most hunted, Pogba, Di Maria and Vlahovic. See also The pockets of Bremer, Pirlo and '' We miss you Chiesa '': Juve, unleashed social networks - Video Gazzetta.it

August 4th – 6.30pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Villar #Perosas #embrace #Juve #Locatelli #Bonucci #honor #party #Agnellis #house