Moment for the history of the construction sector in Spain. Grupo Villar Mir has completed this Thursday the departure of OHLA, the former OHL that the historic businessman Juan Miguel Villar Mir founded in 1987 and who he presided over until 2016 and then passed the baton to his son Juan Villar Mir. Since 2020, the company has been chaired by the Mexican Luis Amodio.

With this operation, the family puts an end to these 36 years that have passed since Juan Miguel Villar Mir bought the construction company Obrascón from Altos Hornos de Vizcaya, to later found OHL in 1999.

According to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the group has transferred the 7% package that it held in the construction company to Tryus, a creditor fund linked to the debt of Villar Mir, for an amount of 23 .5 million euros.

In total, there are 41.9 million shares that at the time of the transfer -carried out last Thursday, March 2- were trading at 0.56 euros per share. Thus, the Monaco-based fund becomes one of the major shareholders of OHLA, behind the Amodios, who control 25.9% of the company.

According to the CNMV, Villar Mir -which controlled its participation in OHLA through Inmobiliaria Espacio- has been left with a residual portfolio of 6,001 shares, with a current market price of 3,721 euros.

This has been the formula chosen, or rather forced, to settle its debt with Tyrus, since it did not find another way to generate the resources to pay it. In fact, OHLA is currently immersed in a divestment process with the aim of continuing to reduce its debt.

In this context, the company has requested certain modifications to the bondholders in the terms of the restructuring process. Specifically, the release of the pledge of the shares of Ingesan, with a view to their divestment, and having as The ultimate goal is to improve the credit rating and increase the financing lines for working capital.