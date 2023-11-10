Villanueva de la Jara (Cuenca) wants to be the new California thanks to pistachios

The roads that go into the fields of Villanueva de la Jara (Cuenca) are full of slopes and limestone: an identifying photograph of the Manchuela of Cuenca where the cultivation of vines and cereals has always reigned. Until now. Ángel Minaya, a businessman and farmer in the area, is planting pistachio trees capable of bearing fruit in three and a half years, which represents a revolution for a crop that normally takes almost a decade to produce the first results.

The technique is not new, several companies in the United States have been doing it for many years with good results. Now, Minaya, founder of Agróptimum, a company that was born in 2015 and is in charge of selling the plants of this dried fruit and managing the new crops, wants to trace that success in this municipality of Castilla-La Mancha. Agricultural betting has become a profitable business. Last year it sold 500,000 plants and had a turnover of 15 million euros, with an operating result (ebitda) of 2.7 million euros. The agricultural firm directly employs 150 people from the region.

Minaya is not the only one who has seen an opportunity in this nut; The crop—dominated by the United States, Turkey and Iran—is gaining ground in Spain thanks to its extraordinary performance and agronomic viability compared to other alternatives such as cereals, almond trees, olive trees or vineyards. In 2010 there were barely 1,000 hectares in the entire country, today there are more than 66,000 hectares, according to the Surface and Yield Survey prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture.

On his trip through California – where there are fields capable of producing up to 6,000 kilograms per planted hectare, double the Spanish capacity -, Minaya learned that to improve crop yields he had to leave behind the cornicabra trunk, which historically was has been used in Spain to graft the pistachio bud, and pass to the UCB-1, a species more resistant to climatic adversities and early in production. “We want to make the Ferrari of pistachio plants,” he mentions inside one of the hot nurseries where the new bushes grow before being transferred to the field.

“The UCB-1 managed to withstand the storm Filomena and the last extreme drought we had,” details the young man from La Mancha. He adds that “the problem that the cornicabra has is that, apart from the fact that it takes 8 or 10 years to develop, it does not adapt to areas that have high humidity in the soil because the fungi affect it very directly.”

Now investment funds, Agróptimum’s main clients, see in pistachios the opportunity that they perceived years ago in almond and olive trees. Among them is the Atitlan group, for which Agróptimum manages almost 2,000 hectares of crops in Toledo and Talavera de la Reina in Castilla-La Mancha. This community alone accounts for 81% of the area dedicated to this crop (53,925 hectares), according to a survey by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Technology leads the process

Almost the entire process is supported by some type of technological component that Javier Gallego, the company’s director of sustainability and innovation, considers essential to “optimize resources and reduce costs.” The development of the small trunks within the nurseries is monitored by dendrometers and humidity sensors that record the growth of the trees. Everything is collected in a cloud data center that determines whether a plant needs more fertilizer or a higher level of humidity. “It’s like feeding them one by one,” explains Minaya: “You avoid many problems that would otherwise appear when the tree is three or four years old.” This way, she adds, they ensure that all the plants are homogeneous — or as he says, “sisters” — and that the production per tree is almost identical.