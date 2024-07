This night, around 3.30, it was ATM of Banca del Piemonte in Villanova Monferrato attackedabout half an hour from Alessandria. The branch is located in via Pietro Bosso. The carabinieri are on site at this moment: the loot is being estimated.

The criminals, the provincial command explains, have blew up the counter with a device. The banknote staining system was present.

News in progress.