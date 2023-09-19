Maxi brawl between foreigners with at least two injured, one of them seriously, in Villanova di Prata, in the province of Pordenone. The clash, it is assumed between groups of Indians, occurred around 9pm in via Saba and involved dozens of people. For reasons yet to be ascertained, stabbings and even gunshots were reported. In fact, one of the wounded, who was then airlifted to Udine, reports the Messaggero Veneto, was hit by bullets in the chest and leg. Another person however apparently went independently to hospital in Pordenone with head injuries. On site, where investigations are underway, there are carabinieri, police and 118 health workers.