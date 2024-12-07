

12/07/2024



Updated at 5:31 p.m.





The Betis street The Sevillian neighborhood of Triana was full of Sevillians this Saturday, undoubtedly awaiting the arrival of Esperanza de Triana and Cachorro, who are moving with their brothers towards the Cathedral of Seville, and a few kilometers beyond the processions, the stadium Benito Villamarín in the Heliópolis neighborhood lived in a very particular way this day prior to the Immaculate Conception, and therefore to the celebration of the Magna procession that Seville has been feeling ahead of this Sunday. Something that has been noticed in the Gol Sur stands, who wanted to make clear their feeling towards the traditions in the city itself with a wink that is already circulating on all social networks.

So the green and white fans did not want to miss the opportunity on the eve of said celebration to experience the festival of the city of María Santísima with the placement of a tifo that has not left anyone indifferent, displayed by hundreds and hundreds of Beticos in a of the main stands of the green and white coliseum: ‘Magna Fides Baeticae’has been the Latin motto that a good part of the Betic fans have chosen in a match as important as the leader’s game against Barcelona.

In the center of the image the Virgin could be distinguished as Immaculate Conception surrounded by several angels who put feet on this giant tifo displayed before the start of the match corresponding to the 16th league matchday, along with green-and-white colors that give the Heliopolitan note. It will be a day of celebration, and never better said, that is expected this Sunday on the occasion of the Magna that will crown if possible the December long weekend, on which day the celebration of this entire event is expected that will undoubtedly complete a weekend for the memory.

Therefore, Betis receives with all honors a Barça team coached by coach Hansi Flick who, together with his players, has also been able to see up close how the Andalusian capital continues to prepare and decorate itself from all parts of Seville, to make room for the Closing procession of the II International Congress of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods. And this does not leave out Benito Villamarín.