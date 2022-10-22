Atlético is back on the road to play away from home, where they have found the best sensations so far this season. Rinde visits the mattress expedition to Betis at the Benito Villamarín, where he intends to get even for a draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Metropolitano that left the bitter pill of a disappointing second half, paid dearly with both ‘in extremis’ from Tigre Falcao from a penalty . Difficult objective in one of the most difficult stages of the League. Not in vain, the Verdiblanco fiefdom has witnessed five league duels this season, with five victories of theirs and a general festive atmosphere.

These are times of wine and roses in Heliopolis and the meeting between the teams of Manuel Pellegrini and Simeone, two classics of the League with such different profiles, is presumed to be a real battle for Champions positions in the midst of total equality. Beticos and mattresses add 20 of 30 possible points to date, with the same balance of six wins, two draws and two losses. They also put into play their conditions as the best host of the championship in the case of Betis, with a full fifteen points, and as the second best foreigner, such as Atlético with thirteen units out of the fifteen possible so far.

To maintain his hegemony against Pellegrini, against whom he has accumulated five wins and three draws in eight games, Simeone will have to make bobbin lace in midfield, where he has Koke, Marcos Llorente and Lemar out, all of them with muscle injuries. Felipe and Reguilón also continue in the infirmary, and in addition, Oblak’s contest is doubtful, absent against Rayo after a blow to the shoulder in San Mamés but who already trained yesterday with his teammates. With this general balance, beyond the question of the goal, Cholo will have to choose between De Paul and Correa and between Saúl and Carrasco for the bands, with the rest of the players in the midweek duel against Rayo.

For his part, Pellegrini has serious doubts about the talented Fekir, who has forced himself during the week to be present in the Betis squad even though he can start from the bench. The Chilean does not have the assistance of the injured Juanmi and Camarasa. Nor with the sanctioned Canales, after his expulsion against Cádiz due to the controversial scuffle with Mateu Lahoz, who is still kicking.

The Engineer, true to his custom of introducing rotations in double-leg weeks, will opt for men like Rui Silva, Sabaly, Luiz Felipe, Víctor Ruiz, Álex Moreno or Borja Iglesias, substitutes against Cádiz, instead of starters in the New Mirandilla as Claudio Bravo, Edgar, Pezzella, Miranda, Joaquín or William José.