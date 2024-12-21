He Betis says goodbye to the year this Sunday (9:00 p.m.) hosting Rayo Vallecano in the Benito Villamarin in a match in which those of Pellegrini They need victory to continue advancing in their fight for European positions. The statistics play in this sense in favor of the green and white, since the Betic stadium resists the Lightning since 2012the year in which the franjirrojo team achieved its last victory with goals from Piti and Leo Baptistao, who curiously would later go through Betis.

The Madrid team thus seeks to break a bad streak of more than a decade without victories on green and white terrain. In a total of 51 official meetings between the two, the balance clearly tips for those from Heliopolis: Betis has achieved 24 victorieswhile Rayo has won 12 times, with 15 draws.

Rayo’s last victory at the Benito Villamarín dates specifically from November 4, 2012, during the 2012-2013 season. On that occasion, Rayo won 1-2 thanks to the goals from Piti and Leo Baptistao, while Rubén Castro scored for Betis. Since then, Rayo has accumulated defeats and draws in its subsequent visits to the Heliopolitan fiefdom.

In the last five meetings, the Beticos have won three times, while Rayo has achieved only one victory, in addition to a draw in 2022. The last time both teams met was on March 17, 2024, when Rayo won in Vallecas 2-0 with goals from Lejeune and Camello, in a match where Nabil Fekir missed a penalty. Regarding Villamarín, the last duel between the two was on September 2, 2023 and was resolved with a 1-0 thanks to the solitary goal from the Brazilian striker Willian Jose.