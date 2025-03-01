He Betis challenges the Madrid in a Villamarín Prepared with your best galas. A great entrance is expected, perhaps the best of the season so far (the derby of the end of March) submits, surpassing Betis – Girona of the first day (54. … 084). A pressure cooker for a game that has arrived with previous ones loaded with stories. Between the red controversy to Antony then forgiven by discipline and the white complaints, the unsatisfactory designation of Hernández Hernández, the transfer of Vitor Roque and the Heliopolitan desire to give a joy on an appointed day. They want those of Pellegrini imitate the staging they had before Atlético, an enemy until October impregnable as Madrid has been for the Chilean in their Betic stage. Now, with its best offensive line in perfect magazine, the European showcase looks at Villamarín to see if Antony, Isco, Jesús, Cucho and company They are able to sound Pepe Alonso’s anthem among throats that rub the aphonia in the nightfall on Heliopolis.

They are the same three points at stake but the visit of Madrid is never one more day. For now it is a showcase for players who are calling attention to the market and who have a special incentive in these afternoons in which the values ​​are triggered as in the stock market. Many Scout eyes and notebooks will be today pending by Jesús Rodríguez, Johnny Cardoso, Altimira, Natan and other players who are inevitably in the showcase. Actions indicated in such an attractive day can multiply interest. And that is good for everyone. To Betis, by the points; To the footballer, for his price. To both, so economically can come in the future. While, Premier League’s important club scadors will be today In the stands following them. Those of Madrid are already very seen, but the cotton test will be in those that they need to green, white and green.

To prepare the alignment, it will not have many pellegrini headaches since there are still notable casualties such as those of Bellerín, William Carvalho, Ortiz, Marc Roca and Lo Celso. The first two have already returned with the group but must accumulate sufficient sessions to be able to integrate into a list of summoned. Nor is the transfer Titor Roquewho said goodbye to his teammates to go to Palmeiras after the agreement reached with Barcelona. In any case I was not going to be a starter. If Cucho Hernández will be as a destination for football that want to generate the fast and skilled Antony and Jesús Rodríguez In the bands and the talented ISCO as leader, as orchestra director. An alignment, then, that is already sounding a run and that is something very positive for the Betic cause because it indicates that it works, as has happened in the blunt trip before the Kaa Gent and the league duels before the Royal Society and the Getafe.

Real Betis

Adrián; Sabaly, Bartra, Llorente, Ricardo; Altimira, Johnny Cardoso; Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez; Cucho Hernández.

Adrián; Sabaly, Bartra, Llorente, Ricardo; Altimira, Johnny Cardoso; Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez; Cucho Hernández. real Madrid

Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Asencio, Alaba, Mendy; Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Brahim, Vinicius; and Mbappé.

Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Asencio, Alaba, Mendy; Camavinga, Modric; Rodrygo, Brahim, Vinicius; and Mbappé. Referee

Hernández Hernández (Canarian committee).

Hernández Hernández (Canarian committee). Stadium

Benito Villamarín (18.30 / Movistar Laliga).

Betis does not win Madrid at home from that goal of Tello just at the doors of the pandemic. And with Pellegrini He has never achieved it in this sequence unquestionably so successful with the Chilean. The Heliopolitans want to give their people a special afternoon. Villamarín will have a great entrance and the staff is excited to see what his team has in the field, which can show from top to bottom in all its lines and the ability to harm the rivals that Antony and Jesus show, mainly, renewed bets of 2025. It does not seem that Pellegrini makes rotations despite the next Thursday will arrive in the first leg of the round of 16. Behind them are fixed Johnny and Altimirawith Fornals asking for minutes once restored, while on the sides everything points to Sabaly and Ricardo, with Adrián as a goalkeeper and ahead of Bartra and Llorente but also with the possibility of reconfiguration with Natan.

Madrid will land convinced that its rotation can serve to defeat a Betis with aspirations to continue growing. He did it with the Real on Wednesday in the Cup giving rest to several headlines such as Courtois or Mbappé. Today they will not Valverde, Ceballos or Bellinghamwith which the center of the field is more adjusted to Ancelotti but has so much up and in defense that it is an equally fearsome team. Betis will propose and see what you can get out of benefit in an afternoon that promises emotion. Hernández Hernández will take care of justice. He will also be observed after the discrepancy of the CTA with the decision of discipline on Antony and also with the Verdiblanca concern about the arbitration treatment. That has no minutes of prominence will be key in a day with so many relevant actors on the field and with the brave challenge of a Betis that wants to continue uploading positions.