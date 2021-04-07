Atlético de Madrid, Valencia and Athletic Bilbao. They are the three next rivals of the Betis in League and all of them will visit the Benito Villamarin to measure the reliability of the Verdiblanca candidacy for Europe. Three dates at home that hope to the Baetic fans with a view to achieving the continental target, the one that spoke in silence at the beginning of the season and that now assails the league scene in its fullness. “Always is we better play at home“, he assured Manuel Pellegrini a few days ago when asked about the convenience of chaining three dates in a row at home. The figures give true optimism to the Verdiblancos: they have not known defeat at Villamarín for two months, when Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona stormed their fiefdom.

Did not show a reliable reliability Betis at home during all season, but its qualitative leap in 2021 also makes possible a noticeable improvement in this parameter. With Atlético as the first adversary in this particular race for Europe, Pellegrini intends that the seal installed in Heliopolis during the second part of the season have signs of continuity until the end. Without an audience, but with renewed confidence due to the good performances of the team in the last days at home.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 6, 2021

He also grabs the verdiblanco project to the good work of your technician in the final stages seasonal. He demonstrated it with Villarreal, the Malaga and the Real Madrid. The decisive moment to meet the objectives opens the doors to Betis with Villamarín as an exceptional witness to measure whether expectations grew above what is allowed or not. “We are where we want to be, We have to do it well now to be able to continue to the end, “said Andrés Guardado yesterday, aware that the next three appointments in Heliópolis could be a key point in this course.