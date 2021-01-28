The changes prompted the Athletic with the departure of Muniain and Raúl García, although Villalibre improved his benefits exponentially in the second period between the Alcoyano: “I think everyone’s game was very good, in the first half they were better physically and it costs more, in the second we took advantage of their erosion”, says the Buffalo from Gernika.

With the 20 on his back, he emulated Aduriz with a great goal from the head. “Center and shot, I have seen the opportunity to jump and I have seen it well,” he says. A path in the Cup that is reminiscent of last season when the famous final postponed to April 3 was reached: “We suffer every game, we know that anyone can beat us and we have to know how to suffer and give everything as we have shown all players, “he says. Eight teams remain in a single match and a pure draw in the Cup quarters: “Regarding the team, we don’t care who we get, we’re going to win whoever it is and better at home,” he slides.