Asier Villalibre finished the 2-2 at the net after a Muniain from a foul to a ball that hit Ter Stegen with everything, beating Ter Stegen: “In that minute we have to finish everything that comes and we have done so, the ball has reached me, I can get my foot and it has entered”, underlines the 9 rojiblanco, what played the trumpet on the green of La Cartuja. “The most beautiful thing is to celebrate it all together”he points out.

Leo Messi, unhinged when escaping the Super Cup, gave a blow with the arm to Villalibre that supposed his expulsion by direct red. Barça complained about fouls by the lions: “I don’t think we have to get into controversies, all teams make fouls and we have been fouled too, the key is not to give up.” About the play with Messi relates that “I put my body so that it does not go forwardHe has gotten angry, he has put his hand in my face and I think it was clear aggression. “Gil Manzano had it clear, after consultation with the VAR:” It is normal, it is impotence, nothing happens “, excuse me.

Regarding the title, Villalibre emphasizes that the team felt “very happy, happiness is fat and I think we have deserved the Super Cup, we have come for it, we have not given up at any time and that is the most important thing, the character we have shown and we take the victory “, launches the Buffalo of Gernika, which produced an excellent performance in his minutes against Barça at La Cartuja.