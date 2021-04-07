Asier Villalibre, who scored Athletic’s header against Real in the league derby on Wednesday in Anoeta, meant at the end of the 1-1 draw that the lions had completed a “Serious game, we came from a game that we had not played well in the Cup final, it was important and, in the end, not taking these three points is annoying enough, “he launches after both Roberto Lopez that could be the X in the bright San Sebastian.

The Buffalo of Gernika, who added his fourth goal in the League beating Zubimendi and Le Normand in the jump, he reiterated that they had a slap in the face and in the League of not obtaining the three points against Eibar, so “we needed these three points, but hey, now we get ready for Saturday,” he says about the derby against Alavés. The brave Atletico striker doesn’t even want to think about Barça, he focuses on Alavés, Javier Calleja’s new team: “The first thing is the game on Saturday, which is what matters to us right now and we are going to go out and win,” qualifying that “You have to know how to win and you have to know how to lose too, we are a club that has always shown it.”