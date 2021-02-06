Fuenlabrada, which was another in the premiere of Oltra, and Almería signed a tie where the locals put football, chances and bad luck against an Almeria that made good their only approach to the goal defended by Javier Belman.

The Azulón fan would think “this team is another” watching the first minutes of Fuenlabrada. Right thinking. Those of Oltra showed illusions and renewed legs, so much so that the first danger approaches had his signature. Nteka, who aims for the umpteenth time to be the axis on which the Fuenlabran attack turns, made Makaridze stretch in the 5 ‘. Nice shot from the Parisian, better the save from the Georgian goalkeeper.

Almería did not want to be a mere spectator and it did not take too long to be noticed on the renovated Torres lawn. Samu, Balliu and Carvalho triangulated on the right at will, waiting for Sadiq to put the icing on the cake.

However, the danger still did not change color, the blue of Fuenlabrada. First, a diagonal from an electric Feuillassier and, later, a high shot from Pulido came close to making the locals’ great job good in the first half.

As the minutes passed, Fuenlabrada was not only dangerous, it also added control of the duel. With the ever-present duo of Pathé Ciss and Cristóbal, Fuenlabrada’s game started to rely on the touch rather than the long ball over Nteka. Good for them. Kanté had his weekly clear occasion that came to nothing. However, this time it was for Makaridze’s feline stop.

It happens that Almería is much better team than last year. He has that mettle of a worked team that has to suffer a lot to get nervous and knows how to create danger in the a priori most harmless approach. In addition, a miraculous Makaridze made his team go to the changing rooms with a 0-0 score. Where nerves did reign, it was on the trip to the changing rooms. Feuillassier recriminated a strong entry from Samu and the ‘tangana’ took little to nothing to form.

The passage of the changing rooms brought the same Fuenlabrada enraged: high pressure, impudence and forcefulness in the robbery. So much desire to demonstrate had Oltra’s pupils in their first match together that Feuillassier and Nteka sinned as ‘suckers’ on several occasions.

However, Fuenlabrada put an Almería sunk in their area against the ropes. And when he appeared in a counterattack, Ibán Salvador, ‘public enemy’ of Second, took the second yellow to the visiting top scorer, Sadiq. The game, for the moment, ideal for the locals.

It was with the expulsion that the meeting entered a phase of icy hibernation, waiting for substitutions in both teams. Gomes was encouraged first by entering Ramazani and thus stretching the field. Later, Oltra introduced Mula and Garcés. The changes did not wake up the encounter that had its blackest note in Ibán’s injury.

When the duel was closer to ending in a sad draw, Nteka, imperial throughout the match, cooked and ate a real goal. The Parisian was imposed on Balliu to control a high ball, to later cut and define with skill against Makaridze.

Fleeting joy that of the azulones. Villalba caught a dead ball in front of the area in 89 ‘and put the equalizer when he least deserved it. Things about football and the marriage that Fuenlabrada maintains with bad luck in the last month.

This Fuenlabrada has changed coach and game, for the better. However, he has not yet left behind his inability to close matches. Almería, on the other hand, knows how to score even in the most extreme situations.

