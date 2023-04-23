Demetrio Madrid, Isabel Rodríguez and Luis Tudanca, upon their arrival in Villalar de los Comuneros, on the occasion of the celebration of Castilla y León Day. R. GARCIA (EFE)

The festivity of Castilla y León has passed in Villalar de los Comuneros (Valladolid, 400 inhabitants) with hardly any presence of the Government of the Junta. The president of the community, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP), has attended just a few minutes early this Sunday and has not commented on the attacks by his Executive partners, Vox, who has not appeared at what they consider a ” coven of the left” as defined by the vice president of the Board, Juan García-Gallardo. Manueco has put himself in profile brandishing the “freedom” of each party to make their decisions. The Villalar countryside and the monument to the community leaders who fell in 1521 have served for left-wing groups, from the PSOE to the trade unions or Castilian formations, to denounce the “extreme right-wing attacks”.

The meeting has brought together more than 20,000 people according to data from the Government Delegation, in the town of Valladolid. The traditional Villalar festival, with folkloric bands of Castilian jotas and multiple tents from different groups, has passed between good weather and the usual protest spirit, mainly from the Castilian environment. The Castilla y León festivity arouses misgivings in the Leonist sphere, which respects the commemorated date but does not feel identified with the event. Mañueco, who has come when the influx was much lower than that gathered throughout the morning, has been “proud” of his feelings and contributions to the territory and has downplayed the fact that this Monday, April 24, has not been a holiday in the work calendar, managed by Vox. As it is a holiday on a Sunday, it would normally fall on a Monday, but the extreme right has moved it to July 25, the day of Santiago. The leader has confirmed that in 2024, as it is a Tuesday, it will be a holiday. The members of the Board have refused to go to Villalar without the regional president, as in other controversies of this year of joint mandate, having reprimanded them. “The left is capitalizing and hijacking the Villalar party,” García-Gallardo stated. “I fulfill my responsibility and my obligation,” argued Mañueco, who has left the “freedom” of each one to go or not to the town.

The presence of the central government in the Valladolid town has been provided by the Minister of Territorial Policy and spokesperson for the Executive, Isabel Rodríguez. “We are with you and today we want to tell the ultra-right that Castilla y León deserves this party, because it is your party,” Rodríguez said. “You cannot intervene or deny it because it is in the Statute of Autonomy, in your history, in your roots, in your tradition and we are here to respect it,” she added in the presence of Luis Tudanca, general secretary of the PSOE in the territory. He has assured that “the right has never understood Villalar” and has defended the “spirit of hope” in addition to “resisting to win.”

The first socialist president of Castilla y León, Demetrio Madrid -the PP has governed since 1987-, has read this year’s Villalar manifesto together with the president of the Association of feminist journalists in the community, Ana Gaitero. “Since the extreme right has broken into the Government, it prides itself on breaking agreements and commitments, eliminating public programs and services, imposing its will unilaterally and rejecting dialogue, negotiation and agreement as a way of managing public life. These blows to the most elementary conception of democracy drag the Popular Party, to the point of seeing public officials, who should be far from the postulates of bullying and the arrogance of the extreme right, starring in scandalous and uncouth episodes ”, includes the text , signed by 19 political parties, unions and social entities. “What we most need and demand for the future in Castilla y León is peaceful coexistence and freedom”, concludes the manifesto.

Pablo Fernández, leader of Unidas Podemos in Castilla y León, has charged against the “destruction of the extreme right” and a Mañueco that “passes the buck”, although with these attitudes Fernández affirms that citizens are more mobilized to celebrate the community day. “Vox is against the collective, rights and freedoms”, he has settled ”. The mayor of Villalar, the independent Luis Alonso, has criticized that the Board has hardly helped the organization of the festivity and has claimed the date: “We are not going to let Castilla, starting with Villalar, run out of people.” Depopulation, the proliferation of renewable energy plants in rural areas of great environmental value or the Castilian sentiment have been the protagonists of most of the slogans launched in the Villalar countryside between the sound of dulzainas and Castilian or community flags, many more than the regions of Castilla y León.