The comedy and adventure movie (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” kept second place, registering 15.2 million dollars.

The film stars Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, and is directed by Jeff Fuller.

The third part of the movie (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets,” dropped from first place to third place this week, recording $ 14 million.

The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Catherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen, and is directed by David Yates.

The new epic thriller “The Northman” came in fourth place with revenues of $12 million.

Directed by Robert Eggers, the film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor and Ethan Hawke.

And the new comedy action movie (The Unparalleled Wet of Massive Talent) came in fifth, earning $7.1 million.

The film stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, and Sharon Horvan, and is directed by Tom Gormican.