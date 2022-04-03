A new promotional teaser trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has just been released by Marvel and more surprises and questions continue to be in the air. In the unpublished images you can see the Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) making an alliance against an unknown enemy.

The 30-second spot was released by Marvel just a couple of days before the start of pre-sale for the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

In it, the characters played by Olsen and Wong they seem to be facing a multiversal enemy that they will face off against in the movie.

Scarlet Witch (Scarlet Witch) played by Elizabeth Olsen in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.” Photo: Marvel

Scarlet Witch: heroine or threat?

Several rumors prior to the release of the official trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” put the Scarlet Witch as the villain of the story.

However, after the new images, the speculation is even more in doubt (just as Marvel likes to provoke).

Based on everything seen so far, it’s possible that Wanda Maximoff starts out as an ally and is later pushed by the plot to become a villain.

More Avengers?

This new trailer also extends the conversation between Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen).

After “Avenger: endgame”, the Marvel series have shown what happened to the Avengers. Photo: Marvel Entertainment

“We could use an Avenger,” the sorcerer hints to Scarlet to join his cause. “There are other avengers,” she replies.

But what other Avengers remain after the events of the multiversal chaos? Spider-Man would be out of the equation for now after the events of No way home. Likewise, Hawkeye would also be excluded after the withdrawal of him seen in his series.

Those who are still in doubt are Thor, whom we will see in “Love and thunder”; Bruce Banner, who will appear in “She-Hulk”; and Falcon, who is now the new Captain America.