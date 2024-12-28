‘Now Darío Villagrasa’ is the formula that will compete against ‘AlehríaXAragón’ the leadership of the PSOE-Aragón. The mayor of Bujaraloz and socialist deputy in the Cortes of Aragon this Saturday exceeded the expected capacity at the Tío Jorge Civic Center in Zaragoza, gathering more than 300 people at this point in the Arrabal neighborhood in the Aragonese capital, so the The event was moved outside, on a freezing morning, and took around half an hour. Villagrasa has appealed a week after his rival in the race to lead Aragonese socialism to unity, to the classic values ​​of the PSOE of his grandparents’ generation although it is urgent to open a “new time”, he said.

At one point in his speech, he maintained that the criticism of his candidacy refers to the fact that “he is young” and that he is “remotely managed.” And in this, according to the first mayor and regional deputy, “there is a truth”: “I am young,” he stated at 32 years old and with the ambition of succeeding Javier Lambán at the head of the General Secretariat of the regional PSOE.

Villagrasa tries to present himself free of luggage and without backpacks due to his affinity to the lambanista sector. “I come to represent a new time based on honesty and with my memory focused on those men and women who fought for the progressive values ​​that socialism has defended in Spain for more than 100 years,” said the person who debuted in the regional Parliament with only 22 years old, becoming the youngest deputy to debut in Cortes in the history of the community.

He himself recalled in his presentation event that the first rally he attended was to see former president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who previously provided his support to other leaders such as Pedro Sánchez, Susana Díaz, Javier Lambán or Pilar Alegría, the latter his current maximum competition in the primaries that will decide its future on February 16.









Villagrasa has exceeded the capacity forecasts at the Tío Jorge Center in Zaragoza



EFE





Villagrasa has stressed that “it is necessary to form a party model with which to put an end to the bad vices that have taken root in recent times and in which bad words and insults have no place.” For this reason, he has argued that “it is time to reclaim the brotherhood of socialist militancy and to position the ideological battle against the PP, which is our true rival.” A message copied from the one that Alegría launched against Jorge Azconcurrent popular baron at the head of the Presidency of the region.

“I am going to defend socialist principles” above all, Villagrasa said. “I’m going to give my all for, for and from Aragon.”

As Alegría also did seven days ago in La Zaida (Zaragoza) and Villagrasa himself this week when announcing that he was presenting his candidacy, has called militancy “to conciliate, unite, form a party, strengthen tiesconvince and generate enthusiasm”, to build bridges and agree on options. None of the opponents believes that the time has come to expose the cracks that divide socialist families in Aragon.