Philippine authorities have evacuated villagers living at the foot of Mount Kanlaon in Kanlaon City, Visayas, central Philippines, to evacuation centers as Mount Kanlaon volcano continues to erupt and sulfur dioxide emissions increase.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has advised residents of villages within the permanent danger zone, which extends four kilometers, around Mount Kanlaon to evacuate their homes, amid increased volcanic activity.

The latest data released by the institute today indicated that 17 volcanic earthquakes were recorded and 10,880 tons of sulfur dioxide were emitted on Thursday.

The Canlaon city government has imposed a curfew and mandatory wearing of masks in public places due to the harmful effects of sulfur dioxide.